Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s Twins Were Born Premature: Report

Beyoncé and JAY-Z’s twin babies were born prematurely. No worries, although Bey’s pregnancy did not go full term—the the initial reports of a “minor issue”—word is the new Carter babies will be just fine.

Reports TMZ:

We’re told Beyonce did not go full-term … which was not apparent on the surface. Beyonce announced her pregnancy February 1. TMZ broke the story … the twins have been in the hospital since their birth a week ago Monday with a “minor issue.” Our sources say the babies are “under the lights.” They would not be more specific, but that often means the babies have jaundice because of elevated bilirubin levels. The lights are designed to lower bilirubin in the blood to eliminate the jaundice.

Reportedly the condition is common for premature babies and is not cause for great concern. You can also trust Hova and Bey have the best doctors on the case.

Prayers up to the Carter family.

