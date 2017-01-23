Sprint Buys 33 Percent Of Jay Z’s TIDAL, Exclusive Content Part Of Deal

Jay Z just scored another big win. Sprint has purchased 33 percent of TIDAL, with the mobile carrier’s 45 million customers getting unlimited access to the streaming music service’s content out of the deal.

The announcement was made today (Jan. 23) and is being billed as a partnership. TIDAL and its artist-owners will be creating content that will be exclusively available to Sprint users.

Jay Z and TIDAL’s artist-owners will continue to run TIDAL proper, while Sprint’s CEO, Marcelo Claure, will join TIDAL’s Board of Directors.

“Sprint shares our view of revolutionizing the creative industry to allow artists to connect directly with their fans and reach their fullest, shared potential,” said Hova via a press statement. “Marcelo understood our goal right away and together we are excited to bring Sprint’s 45 million customers an unmatched entertainment experience.”

This is just the latest sweet lick Jay Z has hit involving a cell phone company. The Brooklyn rapper’s last album, Magna Carta Holy Grail, dropped early via a Samsung partnership.

Worth noting, Sprint also owns Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile and Assurance Wireless.

This news comes after a report that TIDAL was allegedly inflating its subscriber numbers. Forty-five million Sprint customers definitely aren’t the jig, though.

