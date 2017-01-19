Jay Z Signs Fat Joe To ROC Nation

Is it us or does Jay Z just have a knack for signing former rivals to his enterprises? A decade after signing his once bitter foe, Nas, to Def Jam Records when he was President of the label, Jigga has now made Fat Joe a part of his ROC Nation (management) army.

Hip-Hop rivals for more than a decade, Hova and Joe Crack have since squashed their beef and even dropped a banger last year when Jay hopped on the remix to “All The Way Up.”

Yesterday (Jan. 19) it was announced that Don Cartagena is officially getting down with Iceberg Slim’s ROC Nation management team and joining the likes of Kanye West, DJ Khaled, Rihanna, and J. Cole just to name a few.

All we can say is it’s about time these two have joined forces. It’s a great look for the culture.

Keep an eye out for Fat Joe and Remy Ma’s Plata O Plomo album February 17 via RNG/EMPIRE.

Photo: 2Dopeboyz