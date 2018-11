Yes, a new Jay Z verse is an event in today’s Hip-Hop age. Hova added 16 bars to Fat Joe and Remy Ma‘s “All The Way Up (Remix),” and of course he refernece his wife’s Lemonade album.

“You know you made it when the fact your marriage made it is worth millions/Lemonade is a popular drink and it still is,” spits Jigga.

Word to Guru Keith E of Gang Starr fame.

Also, it’s a Tidal exclusive. Did you expect anything less? Listen below.

—

Photo: WENN.com