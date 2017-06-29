Lupita Nyong’o Stars In Jay-Z’s Latest 4:44 Promo Clip

Jay-Z’s getting real theatrical with the promos for the upcoming June 30 release of his highly anticipated album, 4:44.

After releasing a black-and-white promo clip featuring Oscar Award winner Mahershala Ali and OG actor Danny Glover, the album’s latest commercial spot features another Academy Award winner in Lupita Nyongo.

The dramatic black-and-white scene finds the Black Panther actress on her knees with tears streaming down her face as she struggles to find the words to say something while an ominous tune titled “MaNyfaCedGod” plays in the background. Let us find out this album’s going to be Game Of Thrones themed or something.

Peep the clip below and let us know what you think moved the Mexican born actress to tears (yes, she was born in Mexico but don’t tell Donald Trump).

—

Photo: screen cap