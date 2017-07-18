Drake Instagram Post Has Fans Thirsting For Take Care 2

Leave it to Drake to set off wild speculation among his fans. Thanks to an Instagram post, the Internets thinks the 6 God is fittin’ to drop Take Care 2, shortly.
All the “Passionfruit” rapper did was a post a photo of himself that looks a lot like the cover to his 2011 Take Care album, and the caption “Scuzzi.”
This was enough to get people screaming “Sequel!”
Peep some of the hilarious reactions below and on the flip.
—
Photo: Instagram
