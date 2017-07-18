Drake Instagram Post Has Fans Thirsting For Take Care 2

Leave it to Drake to set off wild speculation among his fans. Thanks to an Instagram post, the Internets thinks the 6 God is fittin’ to drop Take Care 2, shortly.

All the “Passionfruit” rapper did was a post a photo of himself that looks a lot like the cover to his 2011 Take Care album, and the caption “Scuzzi.”

This was enough to get people screaming “Sequel!”

me, the exact moment i saw that take care 2 was trending pic.twitter.com/j9K2ffgGCI — mimi (@baby_diabla) July 18, 2017

Peep some of the hilarious reactions below and on the flip.

View this post on Instagram Scuzzi A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 17, 2017 at 3:50pm PDT

If Drake gives us Take Care 2 I'mma deadass get drunk and call my 8th grade ex girlfriend crying @ like 1am talking bout the times we had — Rappers Said (@RappersSaid) July 18, 2017

What if Drake really announce Take Care Vol. 2 pic.twitter.com/OMAIIk6FFc — أسود (@NasMaraj) July 18, 2017

If Take Care 2 comes out I'm breaking up with my girlfriend and getting back with my ex — Cale🌵 (@ScumbagBaleb) July 18, 2017

