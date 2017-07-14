Drake’s Home Violated By Trespasser, Cops Arrest The Aggressive Intruder

A trespasser was caught all up in Drake‘s home. Actually, the cops arrested a man who had rolled up into the 6 God’s backyard.

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … a man trespassed onto the Hidden Hills property Thursday evening. A security guard patrolling the site noticed him and ordered him to leave. The intruder became aggressive.

The guard wasted no time calling cops and they quickly arrived and arrested the man. We’re told the intruder told cops he found Drake’s house after looking up the address on a blog. He told cops he was there to meet the rapper.

The man had no weapons and was booked for trespassing. Drake was not home at the time. The house is undergoing extensive renovations and Drake hasn’t been living there.