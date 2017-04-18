Drake’s Home Burglarized By A Literally Thirsty Chick

Drake has got to step up the security in his crib. The 6 God’s home was burglarized by a literally thirsty woman in early April.

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell us … a member of Drake’s crew walked into the house at 10:30 PM on April 3 and found a 24-year-old woman in one of the bedrooms, wearing one of Drake’s hoodies.

The cops were called, and the woman told them she had permission to enter, which she did not. She then confessed to pilfering Pepsi, Sprite and Fiji water. Drake wasn’t home at the time.

It’s unclear how the woman got inside the house or how long she was in the house. There were no signs of forced entry.