Stream Meek Mill’s Wins & Losses Album [LISTEN]

Meek Mill‘s third proper album, Wins & Losses, is finally. Get a guilt free listen by streaming it right here.

The Philly rapper new album features 17 new tracks along with a guest list that includes Chris Brown, Young Thug, Future, Rick Ross, Quavo and Teyana Taylor, among others.

Early word says there are plenty of references to his ex Nick Minaj, if you’re into that sort of thing.

TIDAL and Meek Mill are holding pop-up concerts to promote the new album.

Stream Wins & Losses below.

Photo: WENN.com