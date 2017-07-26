Amber Rose Claims Kanye West Bullied Her After Their Breakup

Amber Rose and her connection to Kanye West was one of the most talked about celebrity romances, and chatter about the pair’s ups and downs was nearly unavoidable. The model and host recently sat down with Complex’s Everyday Struggle and said that West bullied and harassed her in the wake of their split.

Billboard reports:

During their interview, Rose explained how she has been subjected to constant bullying by the “All of the Lights” MC since their fallout in 2010. “I still have never said anything mean about Kanye. This is after six, seven years of constant bullying from him,” said Rose. In 2016, Rose and West were engaged in a vicious Twitter spat, after the Chicago star went on a huge diatribe against her ex-husband Wiz Khalifa. “You let a stripper trap you,” wrote West. “I know you mad every time you look at your child, that this girl got you for 18 years,” he continued.

Rose added that she decided not to clap back anymore against her ex and instead put her nose to the grindstone en route to her current successes. She is currently romantically involved with rapper 21 Savage, who has been public in saying he would defend his new partner’s honor.

Photo: WENN.com