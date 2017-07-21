Is Kanye West Preparing To Clap Back At Jay-Z?

Kanye West took some major shots from his Watch The Throne collaborator Jay-Z on 4:44, and most were wondering if the former friends would continue the war on wax. According to discussions from those close to the Chicago superstar, Yeezy might be prepping a response to Hov’s sharp jabs.

The suggestion that West in the lab crafting a response to the swipe Jay-Z took most notably on “Kill Jay-Z,” the opening track on 4:44, was mentioned by one of the co-hosts of The Joe Budden Podcast. After celebrating the return of Mal to the show and some robust discussion about the news of the week, the end of the podcast is where it was said that West wasn’t feeling Jay’s bars.

Check out The Joe Budden Podcast in the stream below. The discussion on Hov vs. Yeezy takes place around 1:33:00 or so.

—

Photo: WENN.com