Kanye West Is Using An Old Tweet As Defense Against TLOP Lawsuit

Kanye West’s recent departure from Tidal ended his tenure with the popular streaming service. But that isn’t stopping the lawsuit filed against him for “conning” fans into thinking that his critically acclaimed The Life Of Pablo was a Tidal exclusive.

TMZ is reporting that Kanye West is pulling a Trump and turning to Twitter to counter the allegations that he deceived fans into subscribing to Tidal by insinuating that The Life Of Pablo would remain exclusive to the streaming service. It eventually was.

In an old tweet that he sent out on March 15, 2016 the Chicago artist called The Life Of Pablo a “living breathing changing creative expression” with the hashtag “contemporaryart.”

In other words, fans who’ve subscribed to Tidal had access to the original piece of art in all its glory and the versions that were made available on other streaming services have been tweaked, reworked, and changed to his liking.

Will this explanation hold water in court? In an era where alternative facts and social media defenses reign supreme, who the heck knows?

But the one thing that’s for sure is that this defense may be as creative a thing as Kanye West has ever created.

Photo: WENN.com