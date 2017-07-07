Kanye West Officially Deads Exclusivity Deal With JAY-Z’s TIDAL

Kanye West is officially no longer a TIDAL co-owner. A source has confirmed to Billboard that Yeezy has ended his “exclusivity rights” to the streaming service that JAY-Z built.

So far, the reasons for West’s departure is TIDAL’s alleged failure to pay him in a timely manner.

However, in the court of Twitter petty, Yeezy is in his feelings after Hova came for him on his new, already platinum-selling album 4:44. While Jigga said he blessed his little brother with $20M without blinking on the song “Kill Jay Z,” those funds were actually a tour advance.

However, West contends that he was never paid for videos by TIDAL, while the service’s lawyers say said visuals were never delivered.

As previously reported, TIDAL has threatened to sue West if he jumps ship. Expect this to be settled, rather quietly, out of court.

No one wins when the family feuds, right?

—

Photo: Getty