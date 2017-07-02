Kanye West Flat Leaves TIDAL, Says He’s Owed $3M

Kanye West has reportedly left TIDAL. However, it isn’t because of those shots JAY-Z sent his way on 4:44.

Reportedly, West hasn’t been happy for a while and claims the streaming service owes him $3M.

According to TMZ, a month ago—that would be before 4:44 dropped—Yeezy’s lawyers sent TIDAL a letter accusing the company of being in breach of contract. Lawyers on both sides tried to work things out but word is West’s lawyer sent a second letter saying the contract is a wrap.

Apparently, West’s beef is that he never got a bonus for bringing TIDAL 1 and 1/2 million new subscribers when his last album, The Life Of Pablo, dropped. Maybe not so coincidentally, late last year, it was reported that TIDAL owed labels millions in royalty payments. West also claims TIDAL didn’t reimburse him for music videos.

However, sources say the stance of TIDAL’s lawyers is he never delivered said videos (the only video to support TLOP was the infamous “Famous” visual). Now it’s a standoff as both sides are threatening to sue.

This is a far cry from when Yeezy jumped out the window and said TLOP would remain a TIDAL exclusive for eternity. It was on iTunes and Spotify shortly thereafter, though.

So much for Watch The Throne 2…

