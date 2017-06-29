Yeezy is all the way back, almost. Reportedly, Kanye West plans to resume touring in 2018.

The “Stronger” rapper suffered a now infamous mental break in 2016, but he’s been slowly but surely getting back on track ever since. Now word is Yeezy will return to the stage next year.

Reports TMZ:

Sources familiar with the situation tells us Live Nation — which produced the 2016 Saint Pablo Tour — has been in talks with Kanye’s team and, as one source puts it, “We’re ready to jump as soon as he gives the green light.” Various sources tell us Kanye is physically and mentally back … in fact, better than they’ve ever seen him. They say he’s focused, engaged, and has overcome the issues that landed him in the hospital last year. We’re told when Kanye decides to go back on stage, it will not be a replica of last year’s tour. Although the floating stage was pretty awesome, we’re told Kanye will almost certainly improve on it or replace it, as well as other various effects.

West has been spotted recording new music so it’s a safe bet a new project is certainly on the horizon.

Has West had enough to get his mind right or should he wait longer before getting back to the stage?

Tell us what you think in the comments.

Photo: WENN.com