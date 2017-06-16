Kanye West Spotted In Yeezy Season 6 Runner, Kim K Was Braless, Too

Kanye West looks like he’s well on the road to recovery after his now infamous mental break last year. The G.O.O.D. music founder, rapper/producer, fashion guru was spotted out and about in LA with his family, and rocking the new Yeezy Season 6 Runner.

For those of you who might care less, Kim Kardashian was also braless—and rocking Yeezy’s adidas Calabasas kicks.

No word on when exactly the Yeezy Season 6 Runner will hit stores, and promptly sell out.

See photos below and on the flip.

—

Photo: WENN.com

