First Look At The adidas Yeezy Season 6 Runner [Photos]

Kanye West might be the brunt of many jokes on social media, but as far as his sneaker releases go he’s still a hot commodity.

Recently Ibn Jasper previewed Ye’s upcoming Yeezy Season 6 Runner and the design has a sort of chaotic flow to it. At least it looks like they have a design as opposed to looking like socks with soles which many people criticized the Boosts for (no shots).

That being said, expect them to sell out as soon as they hit the digital shelves like it’s footwear predecessors.

Check them out below and on the flip and let us know if you’ll be picking up a pair or simply stick to the Yeezy Boosts for now.

Photo: Instagram