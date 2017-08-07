Boosie BadAzz Joked About Gifting Son Birthday Sloppie Toppie, Twitter Reacts

Boosie BadAzz, also known as Lil Boosie, posted a troubling message to his public Instagram page on Sunday (Aug. 6). The rapper shouted out one of his eight children, Tootie Raww, on his page and promised the underaged boy some mouth action for his birthday.

The 34-year-old rapper born Torrence Hatch posted an image of him and his son, who also bears the same birth-given name, dressed in all white with the following caption:

Happy gday @tootie_raww love you son with all my heart Pops see u tomorrow got a bag for you n a bad bitch to give u some head u already know how I do it Tootie Raww the mixtape dropping Oct.1st

Naturally, the reaction to Boosie promising his child a romp in the sack while he’s not even cracked the puberty finish line yet has been intense as expected. Although Boosie claims the post was just a joke after speaking with TMZ, observers aren’t too pleased with Lil Boosie trying to turn out his son at an early age.

Peep the reactions below and on the following pages to Lil Boosie’s questionable birthday IG post to his boy, Torrence “Tootie Raww” Hatch Jr.

This Usher & Lil Boosie news got me looking at my TL like pic.twitter.com/m9wpeaVSlQ — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 7, 2017

So lil Boosie is gonna pay for a woman to sexually assault his child but it's okay because we all know boys don't experience sex assault. — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) August 7, 2017

