J. Cole Met With Colin Kaepernick, Expresses Support For QB In Baltimore

J. Cole was in Baltimore, Maryland last Sunday for a stop on his 4 Your Eyez Only tour and addressed the crowd about the social ills that Charm City faces. In his speech, the rapper shouted out free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick and urged the city to embrace him ahead of a meeting with the athlete and activist.

Billboard reports:

“Baltimore, the type of sh*t that’s happening here, don’t you think somebody should risk [their] whole livelihood and their whole life to talk about this shi*? Even if it cost them they money, they job, they life? Don’t that sound like Colin Kaepernick? Don’t that sound like what he doing? And he trying to come to Baltimore, the city that seems to need that sh*t for real,” Cole told the crowd. The Baltimore Ravens have recently expressed interest in Kaepernick but have not signed the quarterback yet, with some pointing to the controversy surrounding his decision to kneel during the national anthem last year in protest as the reason.

The following day, Cole and Kaepernick spoke at length with Kap sharing a couple of photos on Twitter. The photos can be seen below.

Great to see my Brother @JColeNC I appreciate you not just talking about helping the people, but actually going out and doing the work! pic.twitter.com/CXDvC8Rykp — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 7, 2017

Photo: Twitter