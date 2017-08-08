STREAM: Sean Price – Imperius Rex [LISTEN]

There’s a permanent void in the Hip-Hop game due to the untimely passing of Sean Price. But fans get a small piece of joy with the release of P’s first proper posthumous album, Imperius Rex.

Clocking in at 16 tracks, some notable guests include Styles P, DOOM, Raekwon and Buckshot. As you would expect, this piece of work from the Brownsville, Brooklyn MC is stocked with brolic beats and all the bars they can handle.

Listen to Imperius Rex below. Rest in powerful peace Sean Price.

—

Photo: WENN.com