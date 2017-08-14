Barack Obama Praises Chance The Rapper During Free Concert In Chicago

Fans who attended Chance The Rapper‘s free concert in Chicago this past Saturday (August 12) got a real treat courtesy of the 44th President of The United States.

During the free show, Chance and concert attendees were blessed with a special video message from Barack Obama in which he congratulated the Grammy Award winning artist for his contribution to the community while sending a positive message to the crowd encouraging them to “achieve all your potential.”

The message holds even more weight in light of the deplorable white supremacist march that took place in Charlottesville that same day which left three people dead and dozens other injured. Only three arrests, though, so far.

Check out the video of the concert below and catch a reminder of what a real leader of the free world is supposed to sound like.

A video of Obama during Chance's concert. Nothing but respect for MY President. pic.twitter.com/T0pb9lZogj — larry hut jr. (@TelegraphAvelou) August 13, 2017

—

Photo: screen cap