Still Trill: Bun B Confronts Donald Trump Supporter Who Flipped Him Off

Donald Trump’s emboldening of White Supremacy has many Americans on edge and ready to fight back against the rising sentiment amongst alt-righters racists. You can count Bun B amongst those ready to push back against Cheeto and his White Nationalist supporters.

A video has now surfaced showing Bun amongst a slew of Trump supporters and he was apparently given the middle finger by one of the Trumpian’s in the crowd.

This set B off and after rolling up on one of Donald’s ducks and yelling “I’ll f*ck you up!” into his ear before reminding him that he was a professor at Rice University. The men began to go back-and-forth before Bun returned the gesture and walked away.

Check out the clip of the confrontation below and never forget to #Resist.

—

Photo: screen cap