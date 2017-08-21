Jay-Z Pays Tribute To Chester Bennington At The V Festival

The passing of Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington shook the music world to it’s core and while he wasn’t a Hip-Hop household name, Jay-Z knew the man and decided to pay tribute to his memory at his show this weekend.

While on stage at the V Festival in the UK on Saturday (Aug. 19), Jay-Z took a moment to give an extremely rare performance of “Numb/Encore” of the Jay-Z and Linkin Park’s critically acclaimed duet project, Collusion Course.

“Can you guys light it up tonight for Chester?” Jay asked the crowd before continuing “Linkin Park one time tonight… Please make some noise so he can hear you all the way in heaven tonight!”

Check out the performance below.

Photo: WENN.com