Jay-Z & Beyoncé Purchase Bel-Air Mansion For $88M, Mortgage Is Crazy

Apparently money still isn’t a thing to the Jiggaman. Jay-Z and his wife Beyoncé just bought a Bel-Air mansion for a cool $88 million dollars.

Clocking in at a total of 30,000 of square feet, the Los Angeles home features a basketball court, four outdoor swimming pools, media room, a spa, wellness center and separate living quarters for their staff. Compromised of six different edifices, the gated residence sits on two acres of land.

This recent purchase is now the highest sale in Los Angeles County besting David Geffen’s $85 million Malibu complex he acquired earlier this year. The Carter’s new residence will amount to roughly $252,000 dollars in monthly in mortgage payments based on a four percent interest average, per the Los Angeles Times.

Given Blue Ivy is growing by day and the power couple just had twins, we expect this mansion to reach cozy levels never seen before by Hip-Hop. Clap for ’em.

Photo: WENN.com