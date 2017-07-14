Beyoncé Debuts Twins On Instagram, Twitter Melts

Beyoncé may have invented motherhood. Okay, not really, but that’s how many feel judging from the reactions to Mrs. Carter debuting her twin son and daughter on Instagram.
“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾,” reads the caption of a flick of Bey holding the babes under what looks like the same type of flower wreath from her maternity shoot posted early this morning (July 14).
She’s crafty.
Wait, so the boy’s name is “Sir Carter”? Awesome.
At the time of this post, the photo already has over 5 million likes. Peep the reactions below and on the flip.
—
Photo: Instagram
