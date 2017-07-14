Beyoncé Debuts Twins On Instagram, Twitter Melts

Beyoncé may have invented motherhood. Okay, not really, but that’s how many feel judging from the reactions to Mrs. Carter debuting her twin son and daughter on Instagram.

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾,” reads the caption of a flick of Bey holding the babes under what looks like the same type of flower wreath from her maternity shoot posted early this morning (July 14).

She’s crafty.

Wait, so the boy’s name is “Sir Carter”? Awesome.

At the time of this post, the photo already has over 5 million likes. Peep the reactions below and on the flip.

Imagine having Beyoncé twins in your class. How can you ever discipline a child you have to refer to as Sir LOOOOL pic.twitter.com/W1gmgVYRV8 — Tobias (@Whytrustme) July 14, 2017

Beyoncé waits till the whole world is asleep before she drops anything and I'm tired of it. I haven't had a healthy snooze in 15 years — CATHERINE JONES (@localblackicon) July 14, 2017

Oh my god Beyonce pic.twitter.com/hcYR5LGAYt — Jack Skellington (@J4CKMULL) July 14, 2017

Beyoncé broke her own record of the fastest photo to reach 1 MILLION likes on Instagram, in just 23 minutes! 👑🐝 pic.twitter.com/9vXeGH9V5p — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 14, 2017

—

Photo: Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »