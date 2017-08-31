Kanye West Fans Activated Their Petty, Launching War On Taylor Swift

Kanye West and his feud with Taylor Swift appeared to be a thing of the past, but Yeezy fans are activating the petty in a major way. On Nov. 10, Swift’s latest LP hits the public and on that day, Team West will stream bomb the rapper’s “Hey Mama” track as its the 10th anniversary of the passing of Dr. Donde West.

VIBE reports:

While UMG confirmed that there is “no correlation” between Reputation’s release date and Ms. West’s death anniversary, the Internet was still not having it. Fans of the The Life Of Pablo rapper are even throwing a “Hey Mama Day” celebration to commemorate the life of Donda in light of Swift’s release date.

“Basically, Taylor Swift has released a Kanye diss track, taken shots at Kim’s Paris robbery, and has stolen Kanye’s font and cover art style for her new album Reputation,” read the post about the event on the r/Kanye subreddit. “Most importantly she is planning on releasing it on the anniversary of Kanye’s mother, Donda West’s death – November 10.”

The idea is to repeatedly stream the Late Registration track “Hey Mama” on Nov. 10, in order to hopefully propel the song to the number one spot on daily streams over Swift’s songs.