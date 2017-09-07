Kanye West AWOL From New York Fashion Week

Kanye West events have become staples during New York Fashion Week for the last several years. However, despite Season 6 being due, Yeezy is going to be AWOL.

Reviews for Yeezy’s Season 5 in February 2017 were better than the Roosevelt Island debacle last year. Nevertheless, West won’t be showing at NYFW.

Reports Page Six:

There was speculation that West would show his new collection on Wednesday. But a source close to the rapper tells Page Six: “The show hasn’t been canceled, because there was never a show on the NYFW schedule.” Instead, the source insisted there was “a hold” on various logistics for a show in case West wanted to move forward. The rapper will instead opt for a presentation at a later date. At his “Yeezy Season 4” show last year, models infamously fell and fainted in the heat.

It’s not like West isn’t busy. He’s been working on his new album, Turbo Grafx 16, and Pusha T’s new King Push project. Also, he and Kim Kardashian are expecting a third child, recently revealed to be a baby girl, in late January 2018.

