Are Common & Angela Rye Hollywood’s Latest Woke Boos?

It’s been quite a public life for Chicago rapper and actor Common, and because of the high-profile, his alleged current romance is definitely sparking congratulatory chatter. Over the weekend, veteran Windy City wordsmith and political analyst Angela Rye appeared at a media event with many saying this serves as an official debut for the couple.

According to our sister site Bossip, Com Sense and Rye dazzled on the red carpet at this Saturday’s Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles, California. While the pair could have been attending the event as friends, they looked quite comfortable alongside each other. The rapper born Lonnie Rashid Lynn wore a simple but expertly tailored Black suit, while Rye looked amazing in a Black dress with side lace trim that fell straight to the floor.

Also in attendance at the event was the legendary Angela Bassett and husband Courtney B. Vance, Atlanta‘s Brian Tyree Henry, Robert Glasper, and more.

For those not in the know, the 37-year-old Rye is an attorney and CEO of IMPACT Strategies in Washington. In addition to her work on CNN and NPR as an analyst, the Seattle, Washington native is also running the scenes of the Congressional Black Caucus Institute and other like-minded organizations.

Common, Robert Glasper, and Karriem Riggins took home Emmys for their work on Ava DuVernay’s 13th documentary and the song, “Letter To The Free.” The doc also won Outstanding Documentary/Nonfiction Special on Saturday.

Hit the flip to see all the photos of Common and Angela Rye that were snapped at the Creative Arts Emmys. We threw in a couple of others as well.

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »