Dipset Reportedly Signing To Interscope Records



After Summer Jam setbacks and viral video teasers, a Dipset reunion may be closer than we think.

A source close to the New York rap collection is claiming that the once divided crew is close to signing a label deal with Interscope records.

Frenemies Camron and Jim Jones recently tweeted about the deal being close to done on twitter, a few weeks back.

Though nothing has been officially confirmed, if the information is true, we should see Cam, Jim Jones, Juelz Santana and Freekey Zekey rocking together for the first time in years.

Ironically, Interscope is the former home to Camron nemesis 50 Cent’s clique G-Unit who, as recently reported, just signed a distribution deal with EMI.