B.O.B. To Open For Jay-Z And Eminem



Atlanta rapper and Grand Hustle affiliate B.O.B. is continuing to rack up accolades after the release of his critically acclaimed B.O.B. Presents The Adventures of Bobby Ray album.

The ATL emcee has officially been tapped to open for Jay-Z and Eminem when the two take the stage at an upcoming concert in Detroit.

Bob will open for the pair on Thursday, September 2 and Friday, September 3 at Comerica Park, the home of the Detroit Tigers.

As previously reported Jay and Em are teaming up for their “Home And Home” concert series taking place in their hometowns of Detroit and NYC.

They’ll travel to New York on September 13 and 14 for a performance at Yankee stadium.