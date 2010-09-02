Diddy Sued By Ex-Employee For $12 Million



Sean “P.Diddy” Combs is being taken to court by one of his former employees that claims the music mogul fired them because of age and disability discrimination.

TMZ reports that 51-year-old Francesca Spero claims she “clashed with” Diddy after she told him she’d need hip surgery in 2008.

Spero was the former Vice President of Management and Publishing at Bad Boy Records and says she “suffered a relapse” into an addiction to prescription medication and alcohol; thus making it a disability.

Spero says Diddy attempted to “freeze her” out of her position at his Bad Boy Records label until she was fired and replaced in March of 2010 with a woman who “lacked her skill set” and was 10-15 years younger.

She is seeking $12 million from Diddy and Bad Boy for age and disability discrimination.