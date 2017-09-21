White Sorority Investigated After Rapping N-Word In Kanye West Song

A University of New Hampshire sorority is being investigated after members were filmed on video using an offensive term. While rapping along with Kanye West‘s “Gold Digger” track, the women rapped the “n-word” as prominently featured in the song’s hook.

The New Hampshire writes:

An unknown member of a UNH sorority posted a video Tuesday night of members singing and dancing to a “popular song that uses the n-word,” according to an email that Dean Ted Kirkpatrick sent to the UNH student body in wake of the event.

In the press release, Kirkpatrick stated that, “The use of that word runs counter to our values. Moreover, it is a word that diminishes members of our community.”

He also announced that the incident has been reported to the national chapter and is currently under investigation by both the chapter and the university.

The Facebook group, “All Eyes on UNH,” posted a similar video on their page on Tuesday night. In the post, which looks to be an Instagram story due to the UNH Alpha Phi geotag, women are dancing and singing along to Kanye West’s song, “Gold Digger,” and do not refrain from singing the explicit lyrics out loud while dancing.