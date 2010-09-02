50 Cent Takes Break From Twitter To Focus On Album



50 Cent has announced plans to take a break from his Twitter rampage to focus on making music for his new album.

As previously reported, the G-Unit head released an onslaught of tweets that temporarily got his “Twitpic” account suspended for offensive content.

Now 50 says it’s time for a break from his internet frenzy, at least until Monday.

Fifty tweeted to his 3 million plus followers Wednesday,

“Ok ladies and gentalmen I’m writing my new album. I will not be on twitter again till sept 6This album will be a classic…”



When he was criticized by a number of his followers for his poor spelling, he added;

“MotherFawkers I know how to spell gentleman. I was typing fast Fawk you. sept 6 until then Beyotches suck deep and n*ggas lick the holes right.”



Lovely.

He also added this Twitpic for the occasion.

50’s new album is tentatively titled The Return of the Heartless Monster.