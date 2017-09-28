Trina Got Down For Keyshia Ka’oir At Her Bachelorette Party

Most people think that a groom-to-be bachelor’s party would be the stuff that Playboy stories are made of (R.I.P. Hugh Hefner), but the 2017 truth is that bachelorette parties might be even wilder.

Take Gucci Mane’s fiancée Keyshia Ka’oir for example.

In preparation for her million dollar wedding next month, Gucci’s better half took to Vegas with her girls and threw a party complete with strippers, masks, and a private performance from the baddest b*tch herself, Trina.

The send-off was filmed as part of her and Gucci’s upcoming BET special so you know things were turnt up to a relatively moderate level, but we can only imagine how off the charts things might’ve gotten after the cameras were sent home.

