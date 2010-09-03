Bone Thugs N Harmony Reportedly Break Up



Bone Thugs N Harmony have reportedly broken up, again, and this time it seems the fracture will go uncasted.

According to reports, Krazy Bone has officially ended his 17-year tenure with the Grammy winning group and Lazy Bone is licking shots via Facebook at his former group members writing,

“MY REVELATION IS FAKE N*GGAZ GOTTA GO.”



This isn’t the first time the legendary group has at least partially parted ways, with the incarceration of Flesh Bone and Bizzy Bone not being contractually signed to the group since 1998.

The gang recently all came together to put out their most recent album Uni-5: The World’s Enemy, earlier this year, but apparently the uni-ty is no more.

Though no official statement has been made on the breakup, this last separation looks to be the end of a classic chapter in Mid-West hip hop.

Lazy Bone posted these comments on his official Facebook page,

YOW THIS MAY BE A SAD DAY FOR ALOT OF BONE FANS BUT MY LIFE HAS BEEN MISERABLE BECAUSE I PUT UP WITH IT. WHY? BECAUSE I LOVE OUR FANS. CHOOSE A SIDE I WANT WAR. NI**AZ BETTER DO WHAT THEY DO BEST AND HIDE WHILE I FIGHT. REAL N**A S**T. I JUST TOOK GOOD ADVICE AND PRAYED ABOUT IT. MY REVELATION IS FAKE N***AZ GOTTA GO. AS LONG AS I LIVE BONE WILL REMAIN. NOT LAYZIE BONE. BONE.”



Before these new revelations, the group, which put Cleveland, OH on the map in the mid ‘90s with their melodious brand of hardcore rap, was rumored to be signing a new label deal and releasing a rock n roll record.

Be on the lookout for an exclusive interview with Bizzy Bone on HipHopWired.com in the coming days.