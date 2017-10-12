Eminem Signs Compton Rapper Boogie To Shady Records

What, you thought Eminem would let all the attention from a blistering, anti-Donald Trump freestyle go to waste? Em has signed Compton-born rapper Boogie to Shady Records.

“Boogie is everything I look for in an MC,” said Eminem via a press release. “Unique voice and point of view combined with crazy wordplay. This is a great fit and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Boogie has released a series of mixtapes, including 2015’s The Reach, that got the attention of Interscope Records before Em’s label came in to seal the deal.

Shady’s current roster includes D12, Slaughterhouse, Yelawolf and Bad Meets Evil (Eminem & Royce Da 5′ 9″). Boogie is now at work on his debut album.

Photo: press handout