50 Cent Savagely Claps At Wendy Williams, Calls Her “Ugly Motherf**ker”

Wendy Williams has made it part of her brand to call things as she sees it, which hasn’t made her a favorite of celebrities when she goes on to spill the tea. When the television host took a swipe at 50 Cent over recent news regarding the child support woes between the rapper and his eldest son Marquise Jackson, the G-Unit general went full savage on Instagram.

Much like T.I. did very recently, Fif grabbed a now-viral photo of Williams in a Black bikini that was viciously picked apart on social media.

“Wendy williams just told me to get my life together, smh your husband is not a bad man. he deserve a side chick for talking to you, you ugly motherf*cker Focus on your own sh*t b*tch. Oh yeah we in club LUST tonight you’re invited.LOL,” 50 Cent wrote.

It didn’t end there with the mogul posting yet another image on his Instagram page, this time using an image of the character Vincent from the 1980’s romantic drama, Beauty and The Beast, with Ron Perlman dressed as the half-man, half-lion beast alongside an image of Williams.

“Yeah b*tch, you f*cking around in the wrong section. Every time you call me,I’m a show up,” Fir added.

Ouch.

While it could have ended there, 50 took another jab early Saturday morning (Oct. 14) by posting an image of Angie Martinez at work, taking an indirect dig at Williams again.

Check out 50 Cent destroying Wendy Williams in the images below. Hit the flip to see this morning’s post.

—

Photo: WENN.com

