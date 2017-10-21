RZA’s Publicist Responds To Azealia Banks’ “Drop Dead” Jabs

The saga continues, or rather, a pretty intense beef is continuing between Wu-Tang Clan leader RZA and Azealia Banks. With the Abbot explaining, at least in part, that actor Russell Crowe did spit in the direction of Banks, the Harlem rapper’s “drop dead” comments on social media prompted a response from RZA’s publicist.

After RZA confirmed that Crowe spat at Banks during the now infamous altercation between the pair on Power 105′ The Breakfast Club, Banks went to social media and slammed the producer and director for putting the matter in her hands.

“No one understands the amount of pain that came with and after that incident. Just f***ing respect me and stop saying me name. @RZA I HOPE YOU DROP DEAD,” Banks wrote. With growing public commentary over the fact that RZA painted Banks in a poor light, the statement provided to outlets seemed to be a bid to ease some of the damage done.

NME reports:

RZA’s publicist has since issued a statement, saying: “The derogatory posts against my client RZA by Azealia Banks is unwarranted and beyond that — unbecoming.” The statement adds: “Her introduction to Russell Crowe at his private party resulted in Banks going on a salacious mission to disparage him and RZA. Playing the race card and anything else she could.” “I represent RZA and found it necessary to state he would never have done what he has in support of Ms Banks to put her in a position to be harmed, ridiculed, demeaned, or treated in an inhumane way. And still, he continues to support her.”

The statement goes on to mention Banks’ “reputation” and that RZA will decline speaking on the matter in public from this point foward. The statement ended with, “Enough is Enough. Respect and decency should happen at some point.”

