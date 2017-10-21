Chance The Rapper’s Unboxing Grammy Awards With Daughter Is Priceless [VIDEO]

Chance The Rapper took home three Grammy Awards earlier this year, putting a cap on one of the best feel-good stories in Hip-Hop. The Chicago star finally has the trophies in tow after they were mailed to his home this week, and he uploaded a video alongside his adorable toddler daughter who shared in the moment with him.

The 2-minute clip shows Chance, complete in his signature “3” cap and decked out in a Polo fit and khakis, sitting on a floor to open the first of the boxes with his daughter hanging on to Poppa’s neck. Chance, who appeared to be humbled by the moment as it was being filmed, opened the first box which held the Best New Artist Grammy.

Chance’s daughter, very much the star of the show as her daddy was, made sure to keep in close contact see what else was coming from the box. She’s also proving to be a smart cookie with Dad holding up the number “2” and his daughter yelling out the correct answer when asked what it was.

It truly is just an adorable moment.

Watch Chance The Rapper unbox his Grammy Awards with his toddler daughter in the clip below. Hit the flip to see part two of the moment and some of the fan reactions.

I got my Grammys in the mail. Thank you everyone who made this music with me, especially this girl right here. #ColoringBook #BestRapAlbum #butitwasamixtape #IDidItWithGod #ChanceTebow 🤷🏽‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/LLFB8PGzcf — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 19, 2017

Photo: screen cap/twitter

