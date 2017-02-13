Grammys: Drake Congratulates Chance The Rapper, Clowns Cee-Lo Green’s Outfit

Drake skipped the 2017 Grammys, but he was there in spirit.

Drake was nominated for eight Grammy Awards including Best Rap Performance for “Pop Style” and Record of the Year for his appearance on Rihanna’s “Work.” He wound up losing to Chance The Rapper for the former and Adele on the latter.

He wasn’t there for the ceremony himself as he’s currently on tour in Europe. But he was watching had a few things to say.

First, he joined in on the jokes around Cee-Lo Green’s golden red carpet outfit.

Then, he congratulated Chance on his historic wins, becoming the first independent artist who gave his music away for free to win a Grammy. Chance shared the text message he sent him.

Drake’s 2009 mixtape So Far Gone was essentially the precursor to artists like Chance being considered for Grammy nominations. Drake’s hit single “Best I Ever Had” was nominated for a Grammy, but the popular mixtape was not because the Recording Association did not allow mixtapes or non-retail projects for nominations back then. Fast forward to now when streaming has passed by record sales in relevance, expect more free music to be nominated, and win.

Photo: Screenshot