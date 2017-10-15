Chance The Rapper Bought Out Chicago Theaters For Marshall Screening, Q&A

Chance The Rapper really loves movies, that much is evident. The Chicago artist opened his wallet to buy out two theaters in his hometown for a free, all-day screening of the Thurgood Marshall biopic, Marshall, starring Chadwick Boseman in the lead role on Friday (Oct. 13) along with a surprise Q&A session with the cast.

As he’s done in times past, Chano bought out the theaters and posted news of the screenings to his Twitter account. For this announcement, Chance didn’t rely on his press team to do the honors and instead handled his own publicity for this go round.

As noted in the tweet above, Chance sometimes does his town stunts and gave a clue to fans that something special was going to go down. Chadwick Boseman, Sterling K. Brown, Josh Gad, and Reginald Hudlin surprised guests at the Kerasotes Chicago ShowPlace with Chance hosting a Q&A session of the film. How lit is that?

Check out some of the imagery and reactions below and on the following pages and go check out Marshall in theaters now.

Just finished a surprise Q & A with the cast of #MarshallMovie who flew in today just to speak to some lucky movie goers on 87th… and one more theatre tonight 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/5xWpQQ4Yrg — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 13, 2017

@chancetherapper @chadwickboseman inspiring youth and increasing awareness. #MarshallMovie is a must see. Thank you 4 the tickets! pic.twitter.com/rlxGq7kPyJ — Monique Reed PhD RN (@fruitnveggie) October 14, 2017

