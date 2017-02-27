Chance The Rapper Buys Out Chicago Theater For Get Out Screening

Get Out, the horror flick from director and comedian Jordan Peele of Key & Peele fame has been all the buzz this weekend after opening to high critical acclaim. Chance The Rapper was excited about the film as well and bought out a Chicago theater to show several free screenings of the film.

Chance announced on Twitter that he was buying out a Southside movie theater’s showings of Get Out, and invited his millions of fans to come out to see the movie. All that Chance required was that moviegoers show their ID.

“I bought all the tickets to #GetOut at Chatham Theatre on 87th Just pull up with ID and enjoy the movie,” tweeted Chance. According to his Twitter feed, he was also in the building at some point after saying he left the theater but was considering coming back to take in the show again.

Pitchfork noted in their reporting that the movie times for last three showings for Sunday’s times of 5:30, 8:00 and 10:30 were completely sold out. That’s pretty awesome.

Thanks to Chance and other moviegoers, Get Out debuted this weekend at the top of the box office with $30.5 million in sales as reported by THR. Quite an impressive debut for Peele.

I bought all the tickets to #GetOut at Chatham Theatre on 87th Just pull up with ID and enjoy the movie. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 26, 2017

All day guys, come thru! Bring whoever, it's free I just want you to see it on 87th. There's a few more showings today! #GetOut https://t.co/On2NxUopuy — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 26, 2017

It's already bussin, I just left and might have to come back for a later showing!! #getout https://t.co/tlWWspgMH5 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 26, 2017

Photo: Screen Cap