Chance The Rapper Tapped To Peform At Obama Foundation Summit

Chance The Rapper will be one of the headlining performers during this month’s Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago. Joining the hometown hero onstage will be The National and Gloria Estefan, along with a series of speakers and facilitators from all walks of life.

President Barack Obama announced the summit back in September via his foundation’s website, and Chance, who is everywhere these days, followed through Friday (Oct. 13) to announce his involvement with the festivities.

From the Obama Foundation:

On October 31st and November 1st, the Obama Foundation will welcome civic leaders from around Chicago, the U.S., and the world to join us for a two-day immersive event in Chicago. During this inaugural Summit, hundreds of leaders from around the world will come together to exchange ideas, explore creative solutions to common problems, and experience civic art, technology, and music from around the world.

Chano is also the lead person heading the “creative design” of the event. Check out Chance The Rapper’s announcement for the event below.

—

Photo: screen cap/YouTube