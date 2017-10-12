Chance The Rapper Gets At Joe Budden’s Critique Of New Track

Chance The Rapper recently rolled out a new track tentatively titled “First World Problems” alongside Daniel Ceasar during a Late Night with Stephen Colbert performance. Joe Budden took the song to task via his Everday Struggle morning show, but Chance isn’t really sweating the host’s comments about his art.

Budden and his co-hosts DJ Akademiks and Nadeska Alexis discussed the track with the New Jersey MC heaping heavy amounts of slander onto the track.

“What the f*ck is Chance doing?” Budden exclaims during the rant. He then proceeds to call the track “Apollo rap” by suggesting because it’s positive and church-themed, nobody can boo it out of respect. Budden, who brought out his “Bitter Joe” persona for the segment, proceeds to imitate Chance’s style while Akademiks essentially tried to defend the song.

Chance The Rapper was a guest on Robyn Neal TV in a published video released at the top of the week, discussing his career arc, growing up in Chicago, and reconnecting with the host who is also from the same town. When the conversation turned to Budden’s remarks on the new song, Chance took a diplomatic approach but still managed to stand on his square in the process.

“I did a song and I was getting hit up all over the internet because someone didn’t like it, this talk show host, Joe Budden,” Chances shared with Neal. “You don’t always have to have songs that everyone likes or always make music that the contemporary best or to fit in whats around. You can just make music and if you’re confident enough, you’ll probably get to perform it on late night.”

Chance went on to reiterate that he has no issue with Budden and realizes that’s part of the game.

Check out Chance The Rapper’s chat with Robyn Neal below. Hit the 10:20-mark to see the Joe Budden hit back. Also, hit the flip to see the episode of Everyday Struggle in question.

Photo: screen cap/YouTube

