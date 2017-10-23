No Curse Needed: Lil B & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Make Peace

The entire Based World massive was calling for a curse on A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie after he and fellow crew members put their hands on Lil B The Based God. Although the Bay Area rapper immediately called for peace while the wolves circled, it appeared the two rappers hopped on the jack to hash out their differences.

“[S]houts out to a boogie kilo Kurt/ Lil kilo Thizz entertainment don of Bay Area put us on phone together east coast west we united,” Lil B tweeted Monday morning (Oct. 23), although fans of the rapper, often called the “Task Force,” still were out for blood.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie quoted and retweeted Lil B’s initial with,”s.o the west coast for the communication. Not too many people got it in them to forgive that easy, as a man I gotta respect that.”

Good thing that mock meat beef is dead and hopefully, the pair can find it in them to capitalize on the moment and actually work on music with each other to show true unity.

Check out the tweets and some of the reactions below and on the following pages.

shouts out to a boogie kilo Kurt/ Lil kilo Thizz entertainment don of Bay Area put us on phone together east coast west we united – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) October 23, 2017

s.o the west coast for the communication. Not too many people got it in them to forgive that easy, as a man I gotta respect that 💯 https://t.co/xOYaNskqwf — ABOOGIEWITDAHOODIE (@ArtistHBTL) October 23, 2017

Thank you my brother – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) October 23, 2017

Naw prices on they heads b — 🦍 (@ShawnVuittonDon) October 23, 2017

You forgive them that's fine, that's why we respect you. I can't say I know for sure what Based God task force will do to them tho. — Kryptonite (@Krypsim) October 23, 2017

Public disrespect calls for a public apology. RT @nyk3131: @MercedezUAZ @ArtistHBTL He prolly did. Lil B said they talked — MercedezUAZ (@MercedezUAZ) October 23, 2017

—

Photo: Getty Images

