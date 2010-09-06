Eminem Wins Royalties Appeal Against Aftermath/ Universal Music Group

In addition to having a double platinum album and performing alongside Jay-Z in Detroit and New York, Eminem will now be paid past due royalties from Aftermath/ Universal Music Group.

A U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the rapper, confirming that UMG owed him royalties from iTunes downloads and ringtones.

The appeal means Eminem and the production company who launched his career, F.B.T. Productions, will receive a bigger cut for music sold online through downloads and mobile ring tones with the court finding that Em and the producers deserved a 50-50 split with UMG.

Before the appeal, a court ruled that UMG only had to pay Em and F.B.T. 12 percent of digital sales.

Aftermath is distributed by UMG’s Interscope Records and famously owned by Dr. Dre who Em signed with in 1998.

Although Eminem was not a direct party in the lawsuit he will benefit through F.B.T. who shares his contract with UMG.