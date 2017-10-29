Jermaine Dupri Clarifies Diddy’s Claims Of Beef With Suge Knight

Jermaine Dupri sat down with the Drink Champs crew for a sweeping interview that covered a lot of ground in its usual, freewheeling fashion. Last year, Sean “Diddy” Combs was a guest on the show and said that Death Row Records boss Suge Knight’s assumed jab at the Bad Boy Records boss was actually about Dupri but the So So Def honcho said that wasn’t the case.

Dupri joined N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN for another wild ride down the Drink Champs memory lane, with the hosts referencing Diddy’s claims he made in the fall of 2016 that Knight’s 1995 jab at The Source Awards was not about him because he allegedly ran up on the currently incarcerated Knight to ask who the barbs were about. With Diddy clearly heard saying Knight said he was talking about Dupri, the whole moment took on a new, and perhaps odd, identity.

“Y’all know better than that, I was there. I’m the guy that’s been on the forefront of everybody movement. Me and Snoop was like this,” Dupri said, with Shad “Bow Wow” Moss sitting right next to him blowing one. “That’s how Bow Wow came [to the label]. So me having beef with Death Row? Never. Suge was in my office, coming to Atlanta, kicking it.”

Interesting.

Check out Jermaine Dupri’s full Drink Champs interview below in where he breaks down a lot of never heard industry stories and more. Hit the 59:00-minute mark for Diddy and Suge portion.

