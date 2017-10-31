Did Chrissy Lampkin G Check Jim Jones For Love Stunting On The ‘Gram?

Chrissy Lampkin and longtime fiance Jim Jones have been the subject of online chatter about the actual occurrence of their nuptials, which hasn’t gone over well with the Dipset rapper in recent days. But in a bid to defend his woman’s honor, Jones seemingly got hit with a sly jab that indicates Lampkin is ready to say “I do” by way of an Instagram post.

As captured by The Shade Room, the now-deleted posts from Lampkin featured a meme that read “I want to be the girl who makes your bad days better. The girl that makes you say, ‘My life has changed since I met her.'”

Jones responded to the post writing, ” My life has changed for [the] better since I met u and it keeps gettin better since I’ve known u US love u big time.”

While it could have ended there, Lampkin added in another post a meme that read, “I don’t trust words, I TRUST ACTIONS” captioned with “N***A’s lie every day Bee” before taking the messages down.

Just days ago, fans took shots at Jones and Lampkin’s longtime engagement by suggesting Cardi B and Offset would wed before them, which prompted an angry response from Capo. However, the pressure might be on elsewhere if these recent public posts have weight to them.

