Ex-Con Turned Attorney Says 50 Cent Is Producing TV Show On His Life

Isaac Wright Jr., an ex-con from New Jersey who recently passed the bar in the state, says 50 Cent is producing a TV series on his life. Wright served nine years of a life sentence related to drug charges and studied law feverishly while he was imprisoned.

The New York Daily News reports:

Isaac Wright Jr, who was sentenced to life on drug charges, then exonerated after spending nine years in a New Jersey prison, says that he is the subject of an upcoming TV series that he says is being produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

And that’s not even the happy ending.

Wright was also sworn in as a licensed attorney and granted admission to the bar of the New Jersey Supreme Court on September 27, 2017.

We’re told that Wright crossed paths with Fitty after an illegal fight club up in the Bronx approached him with hopes he could help them become legit. Apparently someone in da’ club had a connection to 50 Cent, a known fight enthusiast, and wanted to him to get behind the underground boxing league, which is called BX Fight Club.