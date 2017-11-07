Drake Shot Down “Aston Martin Music” Beat Until Rick Ross Got On it

There’s no denying that Rick Ross‘ “Aston Martin Music” is one of his signature songs, with the J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League’s lush production giving way to Drake‘s memorable hook. In a DJ Booth interview with the production team, it was revealed that Drizzy was in possession of the beat but seemingly passed on the track until he heard Rozay get down on it.

From DJ Booth:

“Man, the hardest part about making that beat was creating a sound. But even then, you just go through a trance and start experimenting. I think the main inspiration for that was Prince and old-school R&B like Cherrelle and The Whispers. Even Ice Cube “You Know How We Do It” and “It Was a Good Day.” Like, as soon as the song comes on, you know exactly what the fuck it is. “We didn’t do the song specifically for Ross. A few other people made songs to it. Actually, I sent it to Drake before I sent it to Ross. Ross did the song with him and Chrisette Michele, and DJ Khaled sent it to Drake. Then when Drake got it, he text me and was like, ‘Yo! Why didn’t you send me this beat?!’ I was like, ‘My man, that was in the first set of beats I sent you’ [laughs]. He got on it and did his thing, though.

To be fair, Drake probably gets dozens of submissions for track per day from heavy hitters so it might have just slipped past his radar. That said, the song solidified the Canadain artist as a star to watch for and a sales-boosting feature.

In other news, add The Boy to the list of iPhone users besieged by a recent iOs update that renders the letter “i” into an exclamation point. Bad news for Apple as the company just rolled out a new set of hardware while attempting to assert itself as a tech leader.

—

Photo: Getty